Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $199.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $199.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Shares of MSFT traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.23. 36,109,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. The firm has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $174.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 93.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

