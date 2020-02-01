Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Microsoft stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.23. 36,109,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $174.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,875 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 307,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,139,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

