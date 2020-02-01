Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $203.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $174.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $170.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,109,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. The company has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.99. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $174.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

