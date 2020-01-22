Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to at Stifel Nicolaus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from to in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.07.

MSFT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $166.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,656,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,890,548. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19. The stock has a market cap of $1,270.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.92 and its 200 day moving average is $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,177,809 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,314,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?