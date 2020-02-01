Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Shares of MSFT opened at $170.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.99. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $174.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 367,226 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 551.6% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 43,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?