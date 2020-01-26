Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Friday.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura set a $161.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Shares of MSFT traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,918,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,381,580. The stock has a market cap of $1,271.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.97. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

