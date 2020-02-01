Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $162.03, but opened at $168.04. Microsoft shares last traded at $172.78, with a volume of 51,529,362 shares traded.

The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,969,496,000 after purchasing an additional 536,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

About Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

