Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $189.00 target price on the software giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $166.17 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1,257.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,230,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

