Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $184.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Microsoft reported stellar second-quarter results. The company is benefiting from robust Commercial business. Moreover, Azure’s expanding customer base is a key catalyst. The company is gaining from growing user base of its different applications like Office 365, Dynamics, Outlook mobile and Teams. Further, acquisitions like PlayFab and GitHub expand Microsoft’s total addressable market (TAM) and penetration. Additionally, latest contract wins from the Department of Defense remain notable. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, declining console sales are likely to weigh on gaming revenues. Moreover, increasing expenditure on product development amid stiff competition from the likes of Google, Apple, and Sony is likely to limit margin expansion.”

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Shares of MSFT opened at $170.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $174.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,899,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

