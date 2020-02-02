MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $176.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.03. 101,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.54. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,850,000 after buying an additional 35,553 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

