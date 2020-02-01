MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 0.1% Higher

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $165.00 and last traded at $152.72, approximately 1,826 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 40,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.60.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 290.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 60.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 41.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

