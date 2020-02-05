MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

MicroStrategy stock traded up $2.33 on Monday, hitting $151.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,561. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.47. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $165.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

