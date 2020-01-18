MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MSTR opened at $146.74 on Thursday. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $158.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.01.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $119.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 60.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 41.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 289.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

