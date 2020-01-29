Microvision’s (MVIS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.50 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 379.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Microvision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $0.73 on Monday. Microvision has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 1,275.89% and a negative net margin of 574.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microvision will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian V. Turner bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 198,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,011.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 83,000 shares of company stock worth $68,450. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microvision by 117.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,367,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Microvision by 230.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 92,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microvision by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 41,641 shares during the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

