MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Update

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:MICT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 13,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. MICT has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MICT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MICT stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 76,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.69% of MICT as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MICT

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

