MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.96

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.25. MICT shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 346,796 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MICT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MICT stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 76,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.69% of MICT as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

