Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.64 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.59. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2024 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Shares of MAA opened at $133.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

