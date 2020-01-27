Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q4 guidance at $1.59-1.67 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $136.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $99.30 and a 1-year high of $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $469,087.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

