Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Shares of MAA opened at $136.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $99.30 and a 1-year high of $140.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

