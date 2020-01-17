Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $145.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $140.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

