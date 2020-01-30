Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.53-1.65 for the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.38-6.62 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.58. The stock had a trading volume of 458,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,782. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $99.30 and a 12-month high of $140.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Several analysts have commented on MAA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.73.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading