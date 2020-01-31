Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.38-6.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.54. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.38-6.62 EPS.

NYSE:MAA traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.49. 711,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,147. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $99.30 and a one year high of $140.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Several research firms have commented on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.73.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

