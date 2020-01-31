Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 28,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

NASDAQ MPB opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

