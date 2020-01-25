MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of MSVB stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.

About MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans.

