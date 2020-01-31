Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Short Interest Down 8.9% in January

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.24 per share, with a total value of $50,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,147.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Middleby by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. Middleby has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

