Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Middleby from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.57.

MIDD stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,168. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.53 and a 200-day moving average of $117.92. Middleby has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,147.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Middleby by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Middleby by 5,606.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Middleby by 266.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

