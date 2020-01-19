Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,192,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 474,168 shares.The stock last traded at $113.33 and had previously closed at $109.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. BidaskClub cut Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wellington Shields cut Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 420 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,147.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

