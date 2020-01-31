Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MBCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MBCN opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $161.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.29.

In related news, Director Robert W. Toth purchased 1,000 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $25,610.00. 6.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45,897 shares during the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.