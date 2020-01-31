Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.256 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

MSEX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.22. 8,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $67.69.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Middlesex Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

