Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MSEX. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Middlesex Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.29. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.23%. Research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 26,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,412 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

