Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of MSBI opened at $26.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $272,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,856 shares of company stock worth $2,840,154 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,477,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 101,024 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 125.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

