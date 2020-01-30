Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of MSBI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.07. 53,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,795. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $649.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 10,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $286,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,856 shares of company stock worth $2,840,154 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 63.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 687.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

