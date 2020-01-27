Midpoint (CVE:MPT) Stock Price Down 20%

Midpoint Holdings Ltd (CVE:MPT)’s share price fell 20% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 122,667 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 223,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86.

About Midpoint (CVE:MPT)

Midpoint Holdings Ltd., a Web-based enterprise, engages in the peer to peer (P2P) foreign exchange business in Canada. It operates a peer-to-peer foreign exchange matching platform that matches buyers and sellers of foreign currency, and transfers the funds to their location through an intermediary third-party payment provider.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?