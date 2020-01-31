Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (OTCMKTS:MEEC) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.17. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 96,750 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter.

About Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio.

