MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Up 56.4% in January

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 86,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,763.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 381.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MOFG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,053. The company has a market capitalization of $538.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.99. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $51.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF