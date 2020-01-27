MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MOFG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.99. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at $86,763.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 100.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

