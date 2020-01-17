Mike Rose Purchases 2,500 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,820.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,615,237 shares in the company, valued at C$160,589,428.38.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,018.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,274.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,149.50.

On Monday, December 9th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,662.50.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,050.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,069.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,475.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,311.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$15.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 12 month low of C$10.45 and a 12 month high of C$22.62.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$462.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.13.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

