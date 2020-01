People participate in a rally in support of Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi at Bago Township in Bago on Monday. State Counselor Suu Kyi left for the Hague to defend the nation at the International Court of Justice on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Newspaper headline: Military defense

RELATED ARTICLES: