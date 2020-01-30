Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 104,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

MLND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

NASDAQ:MLND opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market cap of $115.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.74. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLND. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 1,738.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 442,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 62.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 126,994 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

