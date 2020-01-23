Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Shares Down 11.5%

Shares of Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, 260,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 135,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $11.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.39.

Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.71 million during the quarter.

Millrock Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRO)

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company has 27 exploration projects, including 8 gold, copper, and zinc properties in Alaska; 3 gold/polymetallic projects in British Columbia; a uranium project in New Mexico; and 15 gold, silver, and copper projects in Mexico.

