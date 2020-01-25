Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 840,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,626,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,105,516.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2,270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after buying an additional 551,849 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 76,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

