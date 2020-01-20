Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

MIME opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.65, a PEG ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,661,665 shares in the company, valued at $71,601,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $3,679,550. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader