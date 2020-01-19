Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.71. Minco Silver shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 12,800 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a market cap of $43.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 54.89 and a quick ratio of 39.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.71.

About Minco Silver (TSE:MSV)

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project, which contains three exploration permits covering a total area of 125.74 square kilometers; and the Changkeng Gold project, which are located in Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?