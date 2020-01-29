MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 42,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.38% of MIND C.T.I. worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNDO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. 148,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. MIND C.T.I. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $48.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.50.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 24.37%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

