MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.33

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.51. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 35,780 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MIND C.T.I. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

The company has a market cap of $48.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,065,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.38% of MIND C.T.I. worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

