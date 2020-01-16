Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Reaches New 52-Week High at $185.00

Shares of Mind Gym PLC (LON:MIND) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.33), with a volume of 4521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.50 ($2.33).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mind Gym in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 136.65. The company has a market cap of $189.04 million and a PE ratio of 28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Mind Gym’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

Mind Gym Company Profile (LON:MIND)

Mind Gym PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides management development training and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

