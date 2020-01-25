Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.29

Minebea Mitsumi Inc (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.29 and last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 2652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minebea Mitsumi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in China, Japan, Thailand, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI business. The Machined Components segment provides bearing products, including miniature and small-sized ball bearings, rod-end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, and precision machined parts.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?