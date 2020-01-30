Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 568,040 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 607,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $113.70 million and a PE ratio of -13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28.

About Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI)

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It primarily holds interests in the La Fortuna project consisting of 4 claims with an area of 994 hectares located in the state of Durango; and Santana project covering 8 claims with an area of approximately 7,300 hectares located in the state of Sonora.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?