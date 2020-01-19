Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) Shares Up 17.2%

Shares of Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd (CVE:MMV) shot up 17.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, 348,805 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 296,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33.

Mineral Mountain Resources Company Profile (CVE:MMV)

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., a mining company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold. Its principal project is the Rochford gold project that consists of 345 unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 5,447 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States.

