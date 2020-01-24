Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.11. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $778,115.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,554.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

